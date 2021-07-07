South Africa

Nearly 250 arrested for GBV-related crimes as KZN police crack down

07 July 2021 - 16:42
The suspects appeared in various courts in KZN, where detectives managed to secure 301 convictions. Stock photo.
The suspects appeared in various courts in KZN, where detectives managed to secure 301 convictions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

The KwaZulu-Natal police's family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units have arrested 239 suspects in June for gender-based violence (GBV) related crimes.

KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said between June 1 and June 30, detectives from various provincial FCS units arrested 239 suspects for crimes including statutory rape, kidnapping, abduction, rape, attempted murder, assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, child neglect and indecent exposure.

“The suspects appeared in various courts in the province. Detectives managed to secure 301 convictions and the accused were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment,” she said.

Mbele said more cases are pending in court and the police are positive that the suspects will be receiving sentences that will serve as a lesson to other criminals.

“People who break the law should be removed from society and law enforcement will continue to achieve such positive results if more victims come forward.

“The victims in these cases should be applauded for being resilient and not letting the perpetrators control or silence them.”

TimesLIVE

Mokombo shines in her short career as make-up artist

Make-up artist Ntsako Mokombo has a dream of showcasing her work in the film production industry.
SebenzaLIVE
1 day ago

Equal opportunity remains pipe dream 25 years after Beijing gathering

The year 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of the 4th United Nations World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, which was regarded as a turning ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound