South Africa

WATCH | ‘You will see a civil war here in SA’: Zuma supporters ready to lay down life and limb

03 July 2021 - 09:49
Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) press briefing at the entrance of former president Jacob Zuma’s home degenerated into chaos and was stopped prematurely on July 2 2021 after supporters intimidated members of the media.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) held a press briefing at the entrance to former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home on Friday afternoon.

During the briefing, spokesperson Carl Niehaus stated that veterans were ready to form a human shield around Zuma — willing to lay down life and limb for the former president. 

“If cool heads and minds do not prevail. If President Zuma continues to be targeted, if President Zuma is eventually sentenced to prison — our country will be torn apart,” Niehaus said. 

The press briefing descended into chaos and was stopped prematurely as members of the media faced intimidation from supporters. 

Residents of Nkandla seem to share Niehaus' sentiments.

In Nkandla CBD, local resident Ephrriam Ndaba said that Zuma's treatment was “wrong”. 

“If you want to see a civil war, you will see a civil war here in SA,” he said. 

As Zuma's impending Sunday deadline to hand himself over to authorities approaches, all eyes are on Nkandla.

ANC postpones NEC meeting as tension rises in KZN over jailing of Jacob Zuma

The tense political situation in KwaZulu-Natal over the looming incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma has forced the ANC to postpone its ...
News
22 hours ago

MK vets will form 'human shield' around Zuma, says Carl Niehaus

The MKMVA press briefing at the entrance of former president Jacob Zuma’s home degenerated into chaos and was stopped prematurely on Friday after ...
News
18 hours ago

Zuma asks ConCourt to 'dig from the depth of its judicial being' to hear his case fairly as he files new court papers

Former president Jacob Zuma has applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its order on Tuesday that he is guilty of contempt of court and ...
News
20 hours ago

