South Africa

IN PICS | Duduzane joins Zuma supporters march

By SowetanLIVE - 04 July 2021 - 13:35

Duduzane Zuma has joined those who are rallying in support of former president Jacob Zuma. After the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court.

Some of those marching trying to block the camera of media present.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

On Saturday, regiments of traditional Zulu warriors (amabutho), arrived in large numbers and bolstered uMkhonto weSizwe Veterans Association members who have for months formed an impromptu guard in defence of Zuma as the Constitutional Court weighed its decision on the former president’s defiance of an order to appear before the state capture commission.

Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said their presence at the march was “unsanctioned” and a “clear act of defiance”.

Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The former president is expected to deliver an address later on Sunday.

Image: Sandile Ndlovu

