ConCourt will hear Jacob Zuma's urgent application to stay out of jail on Monday, July 12

By TimesLIVE - 03 July 2021 - 15:34
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

The Constitutional Court will on Monday, July 12, hear former president Jacob Zuma's urgent application to rescind its order sentencing him to jail for 15 months for contempt of court.

The ConCourt issued these directions on Saturday, after Zuma made the application on Friday. It did not clarify his fate in the meantime because Zuma was initially supposed to hand himself over to authorities for his incarceration by Sunday.

The contempt order against Zuma was for failing to comply with the Constitutional Court’s earlier order in January to appear at the state capture commission and give evidence as per the commission’s lawful summons. 

On Friday, Zuma also urgently applied to the high court in Pietermariztburg to stay the orders that required him to turn himself in by Sunday, and to interdict the police from arresting him pending his rescission application to the Constitutional Court.

This is a developing story.

