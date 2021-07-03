Eastern Cape motorists bust for transporting booze during level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale of alcohol when he placed the country on level 4 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 on Sunday.

“The sale of alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited,” Ramaphosa announced during the “family meeting”.

“Our ministerial advisory committee has advised that the limited restrictions previously imposed were not that effective and that a prohibition will ease the pressure that is placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidents.”

The gazetted regulations states that: “the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor is prohibited. The transportation of liquor is prohibited, except where alcohol is required for industries producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use and household cleaning products.”

TimesLIVE