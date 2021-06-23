Tavern owners say cheers to Covid protocol training
A group of tavern owners believe the Covid-19 compliance training will help them deal with customers at their business premises during the pandemic.
Dozens of liquor traders on Tuesday gathered at the Slotjhile Pub and Restaurant in Thembisa, Gauteng, for a training session on how to ensure maximum Covid-19 safety, which includes learning about maintaining the correct social distancing and client numbers for their outlets, hygiene and sanitation protocols, and mask wearing...
