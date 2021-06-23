Tavern owners say cheers to Covid protocol training

Dozens of liquor traders on Tuesday gathered at the Slotjhile Pub and Restaurant in Thembisa, Gauteng, for a training session on how to ensure maximum Covid-19 safety, which includes learning about maintaining the correct social distancing and client numbers for their outlets, hygiene and sanitation protocols, and mask wearing...