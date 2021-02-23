Keeping curfew in place and tightly controlled sales will help reduce injuries that occupy hospital beds

Prohibition is not the way to solve SA's alchohol problem

Although the alcohol ban was lifted at the beginning of February, with a pending legal battle between South African Breweries (SAB) and the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, it’s possible that another will be swiftly implemented if the circumstances require. In order to have the desired outcome of reducing alcohol-related injuries occupying hospital beds required for Covid-19 patients, it is advisable that the government continue to enforce curfew regulations while permitting the sale of alcohol under tightly controlled conditions.



Although it is undeniable that our healthcare industry is under severe strain, the most recent alcohol ban was not as effective as the government had hoped. When SA previously had a total ban on liquor sales, trauma cases in hospitals dropped by as much as 60% according to government statistics...