Ramaphosa calls on congregants to observe health protocols over Easter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all congregants attending religious services during the Easter weekend to do so safely by observing public health protocols including social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands or sanitising.

“This is also a time when large numbers of travellers will be on our roads, and I call on those who will be making journeys at this time to travel safely and obey the rules of the road,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the media on the latest gazetted lockdown regulations for the long weekend.