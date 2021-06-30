Restaurants battered by lockdown sell perishable stock to home buyers

“We’re struggling, we had to lay off about eight people from our production room and last year we let go of most of our cleaning staff. We try to get through every month. I’m looking at carrying on with the group,” he added.

The sale of alcohol for on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited under the adjusted level 4 regulations.

“Our ministerial advisory committee has advised that the limited restrictions that we previously imposed were not that effective and that a prohibition will ease the pressure placed on hospital services by alcohol emergency-related incidences,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said when announcing the move to level 4.

Darren Timm and Martin van Der Vyver, who started the Facebook group, said they were pleasantly surprised that within hours it had attracted about 15,000 followers.

“It started on Monday. We put this group together for restaurants that are hit hard. We will go to different places and review the takeaways and give them a chance to promote themselves.

“A lot of restaurants bought a lot of stock, but we’re not sure if they’re taking advantage of selling to normal people,' said Timm.