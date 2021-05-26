Addressing SA’s alcohol problem must start with the youth

The country must deal with the liquor scourge sooner rather than later

With SA’s alcohol problem so starkly highlighted by lockdown prohibitions, there has been much discussion as to what can be done to reduce harmful alcohol consumption, particularly underage drinking.



Measures that will be debated in parliament include a complete ban on alcohol advertising, tracking of unlicensed alcohol sales and increasing the legal drinking age to 21. While SA already has a robust legislative framework to keep alcohol out of the workplace, prohibiting driving under the influence and the sale of liquor to minors, these regulations are not properly or consistently enforced...