'Don't drop your guard': Liquor traders plead for compliance over fear third wave could lead to booze ban

The National Liquor Traders Council on Wednesday called on South Africans to keep following Covid-19 rules and regulations to avoid another hard lockdown, as the number of infections begin to show an upward trend.

“Another ban would put many taverns out of business for good,” said council spokesperson Lucky Ntimane.

The council has urged citizens to “not drop their guard” and emphasised the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitising.

Ntimane said the council has been working closely with the liquor industry to drive maximum compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols at taverns and with their patrons.

“The industry has really pulled together to improve behaviour so we can continue to trade safely and protect our livelihoods, while ensuring we support government efforts to minimise the Covid-19 risks and the affect of the looming third wave,” said Ntimane.