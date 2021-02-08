Maile promises solution for troubled Emfuleni
Sharpeville residents have detailed how they have now been forced to live with piles of garbage and deepening potholes due to the collapse of service delivery in Emfuleni municipality.
According to the residents, who live in one of Emfuleni's townships, refuse collection has not been taking place since November. This has left residents with no choice, but to take garbage to nearby open fields...
