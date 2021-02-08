South Africa

Maile promises solution for troubled Emfuleni

08 February 2021 - 16:32

Sharpeville residents have detailed how they have now been forced to live with piles of garbage and deepening potholes due to the collapse of service delivery in Emfuleni municipality.

According to the residents, who live in one of Emfuleni's townships, refuse collection has not been taking place since November. This has left residents with no choice, but to take garbage to nearby open fields...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X