Nursing union threatens to sue health department over 'unsafe' KN95 masks

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has called for the immediate withdrawal of at least 12 different brands of KN95 face masks.

This comes after a recent study found the masks, worn by thousands of health-care workers as protection against Covid-19, were unsafe.

Sunday Times Daily reported the KN95 masks – mainly made in China – flooded into SA amid a pandemic-related worldwide shortage of the highly regulated N95 masks.

None of the masks tested at the University of Cape Town offered the protection provided by the “gold standard” N95 mask, according to the results of a study published in the SA Medical Journal.

Denosa said the findings of the study were concerning, and the body was now demanding the health department immediately withdraw the masks from high-risk clinical areas. It has threatened to take legal action should the department refuse to do so.