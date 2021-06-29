South Africa has despatched its first commercial export of medical cannabis, representing a milestone for the country's burgeoning green economy.

The shipment of Dry Cannabis Flower left for Switzerland last week from Cape Town International Airport‚ and was received by the client. It is the first of several shipments to the Swiss client and follows a historic first shipment of cannabis in-vitro tissue culture to a licensed producer in North Macedonia.

The cannabis was produced and exported by Felbridge‚ a leading South African cannabis cultivator and supplier. The company is owned by the Zetler family‚ who are better known for their strawberry farms. They opened a cannabis division in 2019 when permission was granted for a 14‚000m² facility in Stellenbosch.

“Exporting South Africa’s first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe represents our most significant milestone to date‚” said Leslie Zetler‚ Felbridge CEO. “It is a major achievement not only for our group but for the South African cannabis and hemp industry and it reinforces our belief that our genetics‚ which are developed using artificial intelligence breeding technologies‚ will continue to experience strong demand from the European market.