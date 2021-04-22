Medicinal cannabis licences: African farmers, cultural groups want legal right to cash in on 'green gold'

“The reality of marijuana is that it is a cash crop, it's the last remaining mineral that hasn't gone underground like gold, coal, copper. It's a natural resource, it's a green gold, a gold of the poor.

“Both the rich and the poor can benefit from it. It will bring our people to the cannabis economy. It will help to open the black cannabis industries and help to decrease the level of poverty and increase the level of employment,” he said.

Bfasa said in a statement that Sahpra's management, allegedly under instruction from health minister Zweli Mkhize, was granting licences to affluent white people and foreign-owned companies without considering indigenous people, monarchs, traditional healers, rural agriculture and Rastafarians.

Dr Lennox Mtshagi, the national president of Bfasa, said among their demands was that all licences issued under the “apartheid law” must be revoked.

Principal chief Fanie, from Zalisidinga African traditional council, said: “We are here to say to Sahpra, bring back what belongs to the people. What we are fighting is the exclusion. People in charge there are taking things which are the rights of the people of the chiefs and use them in their own way.”

Inkhosi Fanie said there were many uses of dagga and people should be given the right to plant it themselves for medicine.

“Dagga is medicine used to heal people and it has many uses. You can make oils and it helps with relief in chest problems. Traditional healers are able to mix it with other mutis and help people to live. We want it to be legal so we can plant it ourselves,” he said.