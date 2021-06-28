More than 1,700 arrested in KZN for flouting lockdown regulations

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested more than 1,700 people for flouting level 3 lockdown regulations.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said law enforcement officials were concerned that citizens were being arrested daily for not conforming to lockdown regulations, despite pleas from the government and the health sector for compliance.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: “Since the announcement of the level 3 lockdown regulations, we have stepped up our daily operations focused on ensuring that all the citizens in the province comply with the regulations to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“In light of the president’s announcement last night that the country has moved to an adjusted alert level 4 lockdown, we are again urging citizens to comply with the regulations, as law enforcement officers continue to work around the clock with all other government departments to protect communities from being exposed to the Covid-19 virus.”