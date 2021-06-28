South Africa

More than 1,700 arrested in KZN for flouting lockdown regulations

28 June 2021 - 12:57
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
More than 1,700 people have been arrested in KZN for flouting lockdown regulations since June 16. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested more than 1,700 people for flouting level 3 lockdown regulations.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said law enforcement officials were concerned that citizens were being arrested daily for not conforming to lockdown regulations, despite pleas from the government and the health sector for compliance.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: “Since the announcement of the level 3 lockdown regulations, we have stepped up our daily operations focused on ensuring that all the citizens in the province comply with the regulations to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“In light of the president’s announcement last night that the country has moved to an adjusted alert level 4 lockdown, we are again urging citizens to comply with the regulations, as law enforcement officers continue to work around the clock with all other government departments to protect communities from being exposed to the Covid-19 virus.”

Naicker said operations were conducted across the province in areas deemed hotspots “and those areas where reports of non-compliance are received”.

“Because of operations carried out from June 16 until June 27, 1,763 individuals were arrested for various contraventions of the level 3 lockdown regulations in the province.

“Police arrested 1,025 persons in various public spaces for not wearing a mask. During this period, 592 people were arrested for failing to confine to their residence during the curfew, while 137 were arrested for selling or consuming liquor in a public space, which is in contravention of the regulations.”

TimesLIVE

