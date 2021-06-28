'Our vaccines are safe' — Ramaphosa on growing fears of Delta variant

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday allayed the fears of his citizens saying the vaccines that the country has secured thus far are “safe, effective and save lives”.

“There is evidence that the vaccines we are using in South Africa are effective against the Delta variant,” said Ramaphosa.

During his address, Ramaphosa announced that the country was now on adjusted level 4 lockdown in a bid to further stop the increasing number of infections and ease the burden on the health sector.

On the new Delta variant which was first discovered in India and is now in 85 countries, Ramaphosa said, “The Delta variant spread like wildfire in India in an alarming manner.”

“The Delta variant has now been detected in five of our provinces, namely the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape. The evidence we have is that the Delta variant is rapidly displacing the Beta variant, which has been dominant in our country until now. We are concerned about the rapid spread of this variant.”