Covid-19 regulations: Crèches remain open under new lockdown rules
Crèches and daycare centres will remain open under adjusted alert level 4 of the lockdown.
Under the new Covid-19 regulations, as per the government gazette on Monday, “early childhood development centres will remain open”.
All public and private schools will close early for the winter break from Wednesday.
After president Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Sunday night, The SA Childcare Association told its members that the regulations on school closures only applied to institutions governed by the education department.
“Only the minister of social development can close early childhood development centres under the Children's Act,” it said.
Under adjusted alert level 4, gyms and fitness centres, flea markets, nightclubs, casinos, taverns and shebeens, restaurants, except for takeaways, conferencing, entertainment facilities, theatres, cinemas, museums, libraries and galleries are to be closed to the public.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.