SA moves to alert level 4 for 14 days: Cyril Ramaphosa

The country has moved back to amended level four of the lockdown regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this was done with to limit social contact. He said the country will be on this amended level for the next 14 days until Sunday 11 July.

“We are in the grip of a devastating third wave. The first wave lasted for 15 weeks, the second wave lasted for nine weeks and we do not know how this could this last...this is a deadly disease, we must follow healthy regulations.”

He said the Delta variant detected in India is now found in five provinces in the country including the Eastern Cape.

“This was first detected in India and is now in 85 countries around the world. It is found in the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng.”

He said existing containment numbers were not enough to contain this third wave. “We need to break the chain of transmission.”

He said schools:

Are closing on Wednesday;

Any place or premises normally open to the public where religious, cultural, sporting, entertainment. recreational etc are prohibited from opening;

Funerals are limited to 50 and vigils are not allowed;

Curfew is from 9pm to 4am; and

Alcohol sales both onsite and offsite consumption thereof is prohibited.

Leisure travel in and out of Gauteng will be prohibited. “If you are not home you will be allowed to return home.”

“Restaurants are to sell food for take away only — this is because it is not possible for patrons to eat while wearing masks.”