Malema brushes aside superspreader fears at EFF 'march to save lives'

Party leader Julius Malema demanded that Sahpra respond to their appeal for vaccinations within seven days or face a sit-in at the home of its CEO.

“We want more vaccines available. They are telling us that this event is a superspreader but it is not true ... because we are meeting here outdoors for few minutes, from there we are going home and we comply with Covid regulations.

“Schools are on as we speak, our schools have more kids than this march.”