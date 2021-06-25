Student with rare disease graduates with BCom Law

Despite his challenges, including being financial excluded for owing about R190,000 for his studies, 23-year-old Boyce graduated with a BCom Law at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) on Tuesday.

Sphamandla Boyce spent 2017 in and out of hospital suffering from multiple seizures, headaches, had two strokes and was diagnosed with a rare neuro autoimmune disorder called Behcet’s disease, which causes swelling of the blood vessels.



