'Police will be there at every point watching over the marchers': SAPS ready for EFF's vaccine march

The SA Police Service will on Friday deploy officers to the EFF's march to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) headquarters for vaccines.

The EFF is set to picket outside the Sahpra offices to demand approval of the Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines.

The party’s leader Julius Malema made the announcement last week after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Johnson & Johnson to discard doses of its Covid-19 vaccine meant for SA.

Speaking on 702, police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said police were ready for the marchers and whatever takes place.

“Police will be there at every point watching over the marchers,” said Muridili.

“At any given time when they see that regulations are not being adhered to, then the police will be able to talk to the conveners to get the people to adhere.”

Muridili said the march was legal, but should the marchers not adhere to police instructions about adhering to the regulations, they will face a criminal offence and either be arrested or fined.

“Anyone who feels they need to exercise their right to protest, they are most welcome to do so. Current regulations say that gatherings, which this march will be, have to be 100 people [or less] and those 100 people must adhere to the protocols put in place,” she said.