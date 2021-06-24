EFF has no authority to get involved in workplace disputes, labour court rules

The Johannesburg labour court has again ruled that the EFF is not a registered trade union and has no authority to get involved in workplace disputes.

The matter before Acting Judge Reghana Tulk was an application by Gordon Road Spar in Roodepoort for a final interdict against the EFF, preventing its members from disrupting its business operations, threatening its employees and customers and vowing to “burn the store down”.

The company was granted an interim interdict in June last year at the height of a wave of violent protests, which resulted in the store’s closure on at least three occasions.

The protests were apparently sparked by the demotion of an employee from floor manager to cashier.

Spelling out the background, Tulk said several employees had complained to EFF local branch chairperson “Fighter” Sechaba Sono about their working conditions.

He sent a letter to management, on an EFF letterhead, listing certain demands of its “member workers” and requesting a meeting.

He stated in the letter: “We will not accept any suggestion that since we are not a trade union, we can’t therefore represent our members and workers.”

Members arrived on the date of the proposed meeting and the situation became volatile.

They shouted and demanded that cashiers leave their work stations, that customers leave the store and threatened to attack anyone who did not comply.