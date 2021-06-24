South Africa

Over 4,000 pupils in Gauteng test positive for Covid-19

24 June 2021 - 15:38
More than 2,000 teachers have also been affected by the virus.
More than 2,000 teachers have also been affected by the virus.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

There are 4,642 Gauteng pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19.

This was revealed during the provincial command media briefing by premier David Makhura on Thursday afternoon. 

The report shows that 2,321 teachers have also been affected by the virus.

According to the report, there are 4,278 schools affected by covid-19.

Tshwane South has the most number of affected schools (693), while 900 pupils have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is followed by Gauteng West with 435 affected schools and 474 pupils who tested positive for the virus. 

On Wednesday, the government launched its mass vaccination drive for educators, staff and school governing body personnel. 

Provincial  acting chief operating officer at the department of health, Nomsa Mmope, said there were 10,050 educators who were vaccinated on the first day of vaccination. 

SGB teachers 'turned away' at Durban vaccine site

Teachers who arrived at Pinetown Civic Centre, outside Durban, for their Covid-19 vaccines on Wednedsay, claim they were turned away because they did ...
News
6 hours ago

Good turnout of teachers for jabs as rollout of education sector kicks off

She was the first educator to be vaccinated at the vaccination site at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Wednesday as the rollout of the ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight