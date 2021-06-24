Over 4,000 pupils in Gauteng test positive for Covid-19

There are 4,642 Gauteng pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19.

This was revealed during the provincial command media briefing by premier David Makhura on Thursday afternoon.

The report shows that 2,321 teachers have also been affected by the virus.

According to the report, there are 4,278 schools affected by covid-19.

Tshwane South has the most number of affected schools (693), while 900 pupils have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is followed by Gauteng West with 435 affected schools and 474 pupils who tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the government launched its mass vaccination drive for educators, staff and school governing body personnel.

Provincial acting chief operating officer at the department of health, Nomsa Mmope, said there were 10,050 educators who were vaccinated on the first day of vaccination.