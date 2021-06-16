Amnesty International calls for government to fix SA’s ‘unequal’ education system

The international human rights organisation Amnesty International SA is calling on government to prioritise fixing the country’s failing education system to enable all youth to have an opportunity for a better future, no matter their background.

According to Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed, the dire state of education in the country had a direct impact on youth unemployment.

“If President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the youth to be at the centre of the economy, his government needs to first fix the appalling state of education,” Mohamed said.

In response to Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter on Monday, in which he said government was focused on enabling full participation of young people in the economy, Mohamed said this was not possible if the education system is broken and unequal.