Please let the schools stay open
We welcome the plan to vaccinate teachers and staff instead of shutting down schools, as pupils are struggling to keep up with their studies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
After calls to close down schools because of the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections, basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Saturday that schools will remain open...
