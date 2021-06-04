Carolina taxis give pupils 50% discount
Praise for association as it plays its part in fighting impact of pandemic
The community of Carolina, a mining town in Mpumalanga, has welcomed the generosity of a taxi association that has slashed taxi fares for pupils by 50%.
The Carolina Taxi Association (CTA) said it had considered the impact of the pandemic and job losses when reaching the decision to cut the fare from R10 to R5 for pupils in the area...
