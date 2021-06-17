Covid-19 third wave causing 'panic and misery' at Gauteng schools: Lesufi

Twenty schools have been closed while 1,077 educators and 1,977 pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng so far this year.

Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said this during his 2021/22 budget speech on Thursday.

“The third wave is causing immeasurable panic and misery in our schools,” he said. “To date, we have closed 20 schools due to reported Covid-19 cases. This year alone 1,077 educators tested positive and the number of learners who tested positive was almost double that [1,977].”

He said the department was monitoring the situation and awaiting guidance and advice from health experts.

“We remain open-minded in taking whatever action that will assist to minimise the infections in our schools. We are, however, pleased that the national department of health, jointly with the national department of basic education, have resolved to vaccinate our educators and staff as early as next month,” Lesufi said.