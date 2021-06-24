Learn from Motherwell, mayor urges as Covid-19 spreads — stop socialising, mask up

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has urged residents in new Covid-19 hotspots to emulate the behavioural change that has been adopted by residents of Motherwell.

The Eastern Cape province recorded 637 new infections in a day, equivalent to 10.9% of the national total, according to data released on Wednesday night by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Bhanga, after a meeting of the joint operating centre earlier this week, raised concerns about current hotspots within the city, which include Walmer, Uitenhage, Lorraine, Summerstrand, Kabega, Algoa Park and Gelvandale.

“The latest report shows that the numbers are increasing and it is up to each one of us to turn the situation around and avert a deadly third wave in our city.

“Uitenhage and Walmer areas are our biggest concern right now, they are in the red zone. In Walmer there are 109 and in Uitenhage there were 115 active cases recorded as at Monday,” he said in a statement.