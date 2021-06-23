Gautengers visit supermarkets, pharmacies in high numbers despite spread of Covid-19

Despite early warnings to avoid public spaces and gatherings, Gauteng experienced a small percentage drop in visits to places such as cafes, restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas.

The Google Covid-19 mobility report for May 8 to June 19 showed there has been a 7% decrease in visits to cafes, restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas compared to the five weeks from January 3 to February 6 2020.

The mobility reports show how visits and length of stay at different places change compared to a baseline.

The baseline is the median value for the corresponding day of the week during the five weeks from January 3 to February 6 last year.

Dr Mary Kawonga, chairperson of the Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19, implored people this week to stop moving around, start wearing masks and avoid contact with others. She made this request as doctors struggle to find hospital beds for desperately ill patients. The province is the epicentre of SA’s high rate of infections.