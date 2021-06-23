'Tighter restrictions won't stop Gauteng Covid-19 wave'

There are growing fears that the province could reach the peak of the third wave of the pandemic in two weeks with hospitals that are full to the brim.

Health experts have warned that the introduction of stricter restrictions in Gauteng will not stem the alarming tide of Covid-19 infections driven by community outbreaks if people don't change their behaviour.



Tighter lockdown restrictions are being mooted in the province which is grappling with unprecedented levels of virus spread accounting for more than 60% of infections recorded across the country...