South Africa

Kgalema Motlanthe 'declines' to probe Ace Magashule

By Kgothatso Madisa - 11 July 2019 - 09:02
Kgalema Motlanthe.
Kgalema Motlanthe.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

An investigation into whether ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule or any other party member were involved in the formation of rival parties to neutralise the ANC before general elections is yet to get off the ground.

With only 30 days left before the party's ad hoc committee is expected to submit its findings to the national executive committee (NEC), Sowetan has learnt that former president Kgalema Motlanthe has turned down the offer to lead the investigation team.

The formation of the investigation team, which includes party stalwart Frene Ginwala and advocate Fezeka Magano, was announced last month.

The ANC said the team had only 60 days to complete its work and report back on its findings. But Sowetan has established that the investigation is yet to start as the party is still trying to find Motlanthe's replacement.

BOOK REVIEW | Is the Ramaphosa way what SA needs right now?

Only time will tell what presidency will achieve
Opinion
2 weeks ago

The probe was announced after allegations emerged that Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma helped form African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Motlanthe is said to have chastised the party for going public and announcing him and other members of the team without consulting them first. Insiders said Motlanthe said he was busy with other engagements and was therefore not available for the job.

"Apparently, he had raised concerns about being overstretched," said an insider.

The ANC would, however, not confirm this. Spokesperson Pule Mabe said if Motlanthe had rejected the offer, the matter will be discussed at the NEC meeting schedule for the end of the month.

Church man unapologetic over Ace Magashule ATM link

Former South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ secretary-general Buyisile Ngqulwana is not ready to apologise for linking ANC ...
News
1 week ago

"We will receive all the reports and update on various tasks that were to be undertaken. If Kgalema is unavailable, the relevant authorities in the organisation will have been accordingly advised," he said. "The NEC is the most appropriate platform to process such matters and accordingly convey a position out to the public."

Ginwala confirmed to Sowetan last week - almost a month after she was appointed - that she had agreed to join the team.

"Well let me tell you, first of all, we are not far enough into the inquiry to do anything. So, I won't be making any comment on it except that it is taking place as you know because the ANC issued a statement and I've agreed to join the inquiry.

"I will be part of it and that's it. It's too early to comment on it, unless Kgalema is commenting on it," said the former speaker of the National Assembly.

Motlanthe's office said he was "unavailable for any media inquiries".

MK vets Bank call not adding up

On Monday July 1, the ANC military veterans marched to Luthuli House to demand, among other things, that the ANC implements its Nasrec conference ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Ace Magashule takes ANC members to task for criticising public protector and party

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has warned party members to respect its leadership.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X