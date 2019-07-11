Kgalema Motlanthe 'declines' to probe Ace Magashule

An investigation into whether ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule or any other party member were involved in the formation of rival parties to neutralise the ANC before general elections is yet to get off the ground.

With only 30 days left before the party's ad hoc committee is expected to submit its findings to the national executive committee (NEC), Sowetan has learnt that former president Kgalema Motlanthe has turned down the offer to lead the investigation team.

The formation of the investigation team, which includes party stalwart Frene Ginwala and advocate Fezeka Magano, was announced last month.

The ANC said the team had only 60 days to complete its work and report back on its findings. But Sowetan has established that the investigation is yet to start as the party is still trying to find Motlanthe's replacement.