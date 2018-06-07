Flip-flopping on land reform makes ANC sound unsure

In recent weeks, the ANC has performed a somersault on its land expropriation policy. It has said it now plans to pursue expropriation within the confines of the constitutional framework. This is a significant departure from the language President Cyril Ramaphosa has been using over the last few months.

The wording of the constitution safeguards against arbitrary expropriation and requires "just and equitable" compensation. It is a far cry from the broad-ranging permission to expropriate whatever, whenever, with no compensation, that the government has spoken of.

I welcome this shift from the EFF's chaotic policy, whereby expropriated land is owned by the state, to the position the DA has consistently held on this issue. This is progress.

The DA has been the only party to argue for the protection of property right, and the expansion of property ownership to all. We've championed this most vocally where we govern, giving real home ownership to more than 90000 families who previously had no title deeds to the homes they lived in.