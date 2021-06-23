Soldiers caught charging R15,000 for stolen vehicles to cross Limpopo border

Six soldiers stationed at the Beitbridge border post have been arrested for allegedly colluding with criminals in a law enforcement operation dubbed “Night Vigil”.

Police spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the six allegedly connived with vehicle-smuggling syndicates to smuggle stolen vehicles across the Limpopo River in exchange for money.

The suspects would allegedly demand R15,000 per vehicle.

A team including the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit and the military was set up to catch the six, aged between 30 and 51, on Monday.

The alleged collusion dates back to 2017.