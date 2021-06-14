“I'm always scared of being killed on the road or even followed home.”

The fear of leaving home and not knowing whether he will ever see his family again has gripped security guard Leonard Jones*.

Jones works for a company which he asked Sowetan not to name, saying their mandate was to provide security to trucking companies that have come under siege since last year, the height of attacks on truck drivers. Attackers mainly targeted foreign nationals, accusing them of stealing their jobs.

In one incident he responded to, along the N12 highway between Daveyton and Delmas, he was left with broken ribs and hip, and a fractured nose.