South Africa

Woman farm owner bust 'soliciting cash' for stolen vehicles to cross to Lesotho

By TimesLIVE - 21 May 2021 - 10:05
SA law enforcement has bust a woman for allegedly allowing stolen vehicles to cross into Lesotho via a 'tollgate' on her land. Stock photo.
SA law enforcement has bust a woman for allegedly allowing stolen vehicles to cross into Lesotho via a 'tollgate' on her land. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/donikz

The Hawks have led a sting operation to arrest a woman land owner in Fouriesburg who allegedly set up a “tollgate” - charging car thieves and illegal immigrants to use her property to cross into SA and re-enter Lesotho.

Lt Col Philani Nkwalase said a multidisciplinary, intelligence-driven operation was conducted in the early hours of Thursday by a Hawks team assisted by Crime Intelligence, the Tactical Response Team and SA National Defence Force.

The woman and an accomplice were arrested for alleged corruption.

The 38-year-old farm owner is reported by Netwerk24 to be a Lesotho national who had married a SA man, and had inherited the land as his widow after his death.

Nkwalase said the Hawks had acted on information that she had “graded sand from her farm across the border for illegal cross-border activities, which includes crossing of illegal immigrants and hijacked as well as stolen vehicles.”

“A covert operation was conducted by Hawks members who needed to cross the border using her ‘tollgate’.

“She agreed and demanded R1,000 for a stolen vehicle to cross. Cash was paid and the suspects [the farm owner and an accomplice, aged 28] were immediately arrested.”

They will appear at the Fouriesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The investigation to link them to other serious cases is continuing,” Nkwalase said.

TimesLIVE

Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie

Police at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga were stunned to find a stolen bakkie concealed underneath a truckload of "traditional brooms" ...
News
5 months ago

Police say no to R20,000 bribe, arrest KZN man for stolen vehicle

A 48-year-old man failed to dodge arrest despite having allegedly tried to offer police a R20,000 bribe after being caught with a stolen vehicle near ...
News
1 year ago

Police seize 20 hijacked cars destined for Mozambique

Police seized 20 suspected stolen or hijacked vehicles destined to be taken across the border into Mozambique during operations conducted between ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X