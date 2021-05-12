Hijacked vehicles seized as Hawks foil ‘planned CIT heist’ in North West

The owner of an alleged “safe house” to be used after a planned cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and his wife have been arrested and three hijacked vehicles seized in the North West.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said a team — including the police special task force, crime intelligence, Johannesburg metro police and flying squad — pounced on the house in Teme section, Marikana on Monday. They were acting on information about “a possible CIT robbery that was still at the planning stage”.

Two Audis and a Jeep at the premises were confirmed to have been stolen earlier this year in Douglasdale and Wierdabrug in Gauteng, said Ramovha.

“The owner of the house and his wife were immediately arrested for possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit crime,” he said.

“Investigations revealed the recovered vehicles were allegedly brought to the house which was assigned to be used as a safe house once the robbery had taken place. Further details of other implicated suspects are being followed up and they should be arrested soon.”

The couple, aged 29 and 41, are expected to appear in the Tlhabane magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE