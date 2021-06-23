Health employee arrested for allegedly demanding cash from building contractor

A Pretoria businessman turned the tables on men allegedly wanting cash from him to finish a building contract.

A sting operation was set up after he approached law enforcement officials.

This week the Hawks and Crime Intelligence Unit arrested three men in Temba, north of Pretoria, for alleged corruption and extortion.

One suspect, aged 37, is an information officer at the health department.

He and his accomplices, aged 34 and 44, allegedly denied access to the contractors on site to complete the project, said police spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“They allegedly demanded R10,000 from a prominent businessman based in Pretoria for him to complete his construction project at the health department site in Temba.

“A swift response by the investigation team resulted in the apprehension of the trio at Temba Service Centre [on Monday]. Police recovered the R10,000 entrapment money in cash.”

The three suspects were each granted R2,000 bail during a brief court appearance. The case was postponed to July 29 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE