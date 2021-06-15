Vrede dairy case: Bail granted to Iqbal Sharma's brother-in-law Dinesh Patel

The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday granted bail of R10,000 to Dinesh Patel, a representative of Nulane Investment.

Patel, a brother-in-law of Nulane Investment owner and alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, appeared on charges of procurement fraud involving R25m, paid by the Free State department of agriculture and rural development to Nulane Investment 204 (Pty) Ltd.

The state did not oppose bail for Patel.

Sharma was denied bail when he appeared in court in the same case last week.

Patel joins 16 other accused together with companies that face charges of fraud and money laundering in the multimillion-rand feasibility study, that was contracted to Nulane Investment by the Free State government, to check the likelihood of the success of the Mohoma Mobung agriculture project.