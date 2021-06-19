Equatorial Guinea vice-president must pay SA businessman R39.8m for illegal detention

Lekhuleni said Janse van Rensburg might not be able to work again. “He indicated that he suffered from fatigue and dizziness brought on most often by frequent panic attacks.

"[He] also alluded to the fact that he is always tense and nervous, imagining imminent danger at every turn. For instance, he finds himself looking anxiously outside before he goes to bed and when he wakes up. He obsessively rechecks the door locks in the house and he had great difficulty in trusting anyone, even his wife and family.”

Lekhuleni was critical of Obiang’s conduct. “I must say with respect that this is an extraordinary case of unlawful arrest and detention,” he said.

“This is a case that epitomises a sheer abuse of power and authority by [Obiang]. [Janse van Rensburg] was fortunate to have survived this ordeal.

"[Obiang] defied orders issued by judges in his country who after listening to [Janse van Rensburg’s] case found that there was no basis for him to be arrested or detained. They released him.

“Though they released him and gave him permission to leave the country [Obiang] abused his power and rearrested [him] to demonstrate his total disregard of the rule of law.”