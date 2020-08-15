South Africa

Limpopo police arrest zama-zamas and seize trucks loaded with chrome worth R15m

By TimesLIVE - 15 August 2020 - 14:25
Limpopo police arrested 14 illegal miners and confiscated eight trucks with trailers laden with chrome worth an estimated R15m in the Thabazimbi area on Friday.
Limpopo police arrested 14 illegal miners and confiscated eight trucks with trailers laden with chrome worth an estimated R15m in the Thabazimbi area on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police arrested 14 illegal miners and confiscated eight trucks with trailers laden with chrome worth an estimated R15m in the Thabazimbi area on Friday.

The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted in the early hours of Friday after information was received about the illegal mining activities, police said.  

The operation was conducted by members of the provincial organised crime unit in Limpopo, assisted by detectives from Thabazimbi and security officers from the Northam Platinum Mine.

The illegal miners are aged between 26 and 56.

“The suspects will appear in Thabazimbi magistrate’s court on Monday, facing charges in relation to the contravention of the regulations under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Act (illegal mining)," police said.

TimesLIVE

Subsistence miner hits R57m jackpot — largest tanzanite gemstones ever found

A Tanzanian subsistence miner hit the jackpot on Wednesday after the government handed him a cheque for 7.74bn Tanzanian shillings ($3.35m or R57m) ...
News
1 month ago

'Illegal miners' attacked in Florida: two killed, six injured

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for three suspects following the murder of two alleged illegal miners and the injury of six others in Florida, ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X