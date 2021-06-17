Covid-19 cases surge in Africa, fewer than 0.8% fully vaccinated, say officials

Covid-19 cases rose by more than 20% week-on-week in nearly two dozen African countries and progress on vaccinating Africans is proceeding slowly, with just 0.79% of people on the continent fully vaccinated, senior health officials said on Thursday.

“Africa is in the midst of a full-blown third wave ... We’ve seen in India and elsewhere how quickly Covid-19 can rebound and overwhelm health systems,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, told a news conference.

New cases are up nearly 30% in the past week and deaths are up by 15%, she said, with five countries — SA, Tunisia, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia — accounting for 76% of the new cases.

The continent of 1.3 billion people has not yet been battered with an emergency during the pandemic on the scale that recently hit India, but officials including Moeti continue to warn that such a catastrophe could occur.