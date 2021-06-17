Walmer, Summerstrand, Kariega are Nelson Mandela Bay’s Covid-19 hotspots
Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 347 new Covid-19 cases, with Walmer, Kariega and Summerstrand identified as hotspots in the metro.
The number of active cases in the city has risen to 1,421, with infections soaring in the three areas, which had recorded 99, 97 and 88 cases respectively by Wednesday.
The severity of the situation had resulted in the metro being declared a hotspot, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said on Thursday.
The chamber appealed to residents, business owners and staff to exercise extra caution as infections continued to rise.
“We are deeply concerned about the steady rise in new Covid-19 cases in the metro.
“With the new variant reportedly easily transmitted, it has the potential to infect a large number of people, place a greater strain on the city’s already overburdened public healthcare system and lead to a greater loss of lives,” it said.
Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 3,004 deaths since the start of the outbreak, while recoveries stand at 54,424.
“Our local economy is still reeling from the last lockdown and ongoing restrictions as per the various alert levels, which has affected the sustainability of businesses, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors,” the chamber said.
“Also very concerning is the impact this has had in terms of the increase in business closures and rising unemployment rates.”
HeraldLIVE
