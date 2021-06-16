Country’s youth still face many socioeconomic challenges despite freedom, says Ramaphosa

SA’s inability to overturn the adverse socioeconomic conditions of young people and their exclusion from the economy has continued to undermine efforts to grow the country’s economy.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Wednesday delivered the keynote address in Pietermaritzburg as the country commemorated Youth Day and the 45th anniversary of the June 16 Soweto Uprising in which young people took to the streets in 1976 to fight against the apartheid regime as it sought to impose Afrikaans as the medium of instruction, among other oppressive measures.

Ramaphosa said the students, many whom were shot and killed by apartheid police, including Hector Pieterson, had shown through their activism that freedom was not given but was taken, fought for and struggled for.

He said while SA was infinitely different from what it was in 1976 as there were now many opportunities that were denied to young people, the country’s youth still faced many socioeconomic challenges.

“Nearly 64% of our young people in SA are unemployed and this is something no country can afford. Young people are the momentum that drive a country and grow its economy. Young people are a source of innovation and new ideas because they have the energy and the talent,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the country’s gloomy economic state had been further damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the youth being severely affected as they were pushed further into the margins of the economy.

“As a country we are a committee and we are putting young people at the centre of our national recovery. This is the singular focus of this administration, to ensure that young people are given access to opportunities so that they can better themselves and also drive change in their communities and contribute to the economy,” he said.

He pointed to last year’s launch of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) and the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) programmes, as well as the business-driven youth employment service (YES) aimed at giving work experience to young people as examples of strides to ensure that the youth entered the job market.