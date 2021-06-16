'People's cathedral' played courageous part on road to a just and free society

Regina Mundi Church stood tall during turbulent times

The story of June 16 1976 is actually incomplete without the history of Regina Mundi Church. Latin for "Queen of the World", its reputation as a place of sanctuary and spiritual comfort for those who were on the run from the tyranny of the apartheid police and soldiers also earned it the majestic title of "the people's cathedral".



Bullet holes on its high ceiling, fibre glasses of windows and a damaged altar rail tell the sad tale of this tragic past when the police and army would storm the church and shoot at worshippers or mourners during night vigils and funerals. A huge dent on the altar itself occurred when a police officer stamped it with a rifle butt, according to caretaker and church curator, Dan Dube. ..