Security officers face multiple threats

Industry says it is doing its best to keep them safe

While security guards deal with organised syndicates, increasing the risk they face on the job, it is up to their employers to assess threats they face and put measures in place to deal with those.



Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority spokesperson Bonang Kleinbooi said: “This can also form part of service-level agreements between the client and a security company. We have seen that security companies are taking drastic security measures, with technology being in the forefront, in fighting crime through drones and advanced cameras with facial recognition and also through arming themselves when on duty.” ..