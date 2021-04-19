IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university suspends academic activities

Cape Town residents, corporates, politicians and organisations have rallied to help thousands of University of Cape Town (UCT) students and citizens affected by the runaway fire that devastated the city on Sunday.

The blaze engulfed the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and parts of UCT, including the Jagger Library, which houses the priceless African Studies collection.

In a statement, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said initial investigations show that a fire suspected to have been left unattended by a vagrant is believed to have been the cause of the fire which has seen hundreds of students evacuated from the campus residences.