Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane believes his plan to form a “conglomerate” of independent candidates to contest the control of municipal councils, and not just wards, will “disrupt” the political system.

Maimane on Thursday launched a campaign to help independent candidates form a politically non-aligned entity to contest municipal polls as both ward candidates and proportional representation (PR) candidates at targeted councils.

He said in terms of section 15A of the Electoral Commission Act, that would allow his movement to help a group of candidates contest the control of municipalities with established political parties.

Maimane argued this would give power back to local communities and stop their reliance on political parties, which he claimed had failed to deliver tangible changes to people’s lives.

“It’s now time we stand up, organise and take back control of our towns and cities,” Maimane said.

“We are convinced that our new model is a disrupter to political parties. It will take power away from political parties and their dominance and give power to the people.”