It’s racism, says Malema about attempts to remove him from JSC

EFF leader Julius Malema believes attempts to remove him from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) are fuelled by racism.

The Council for Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) wants Malema removed as a commissioner at the JSC over what it says are attacks on the judiciary and because of his conduct during interviews.

“We view the campaign by Casac to remove the president of the EFF from the Judicial Service Commission as a racist attempt to continue the influence of the Indian cabal on the judiciary,” Malema said at a media briefing on Thursday.

“In essence, Casac is fighting for [public enterprises minister] Pravin Gordhan’s friend, who was rejected by an open and transparent process of the JSC, to be reimposed on the judiciary.”

Casac has filed court papers to declare the JSC shortlist of candidates for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s consideration for positions at the Constitutional Court to be declared invalid and set aside because of the “unlawful manner” in which the interviews were conducted.