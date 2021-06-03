JSC commissioners 'failed dismally' during ConCourt interviews, Casac says in high court papers

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) acted unlawfully and went beyond its mandate in its recent interviews for the Constitutional Court, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said in court papers filed on Thursday.

“At best, commissioners asked irrelevant and nonsensical questions that prejudiced candidates; at worst, they used the interviews for naked political score settling,” said Casac’s Lawson Naidoo in the papers.

Casac wants the Johannesburg high court to declare the JSC’s recent ConCourt interviews in April unlawful and to set aside its recommended list to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment to SA’s apex court.

After the interviews, the JSC submitted to Ramaphosa five names, from which he could choose two for appointment. However, the interviews were widely criticised for being “politicised”, particularly the interviews of KwaZulu-Natal High Court judge Dhaya Pillay and Gauteng High Court judge David Unterhalter, who both did not make the JSC shortlist.

Naidoo said that if the interviews were found to be unlawful, any consequent appointments would be similarly unlawful.